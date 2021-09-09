 Skip to main content
Plattsmouth woman hurt in Ashland Road accident
  • Updated
ashland accident

A Plattsmouth woman was injured in an accident on Ashland Road on Thursday afternoon in which her car was heavily damaged.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Office/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Ashland Road Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the scene at 4921 Ashland Road around 5:25 p.m., said Cass Council Sheriff William Brueggemann.

A Ford Edge, driven by Kathryn Helsley, 52, of Plattsmouth, was traveling west on that road when she struck a side-dump tractor-trailer semi, driven by James Belfiore, 49, of Omaha, as it was slowing to turn, the sheriff said.

Helsley was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for what Brueggemann described as non-life threatening injuries. Seat belts were in use and speed was not a factor, the sheriff said.

The investigation continues.

