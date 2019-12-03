MURRAY – A 53-year-old Plattsmouth woman was listed in good condition on Tuesday after being injured the previous day in a vehicle/pedestrian accident in the vicinity of Rock Bluff Road and Gabriella Drive.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Debbie Leffler was walking east on the right side of Rock Bluff Road on Monday morning when an eastbound truck driven by Illis Richardson, 87, of Plattsmouth, struck her.
The crash forced Richardson's vehicle to come to rest in the intersection of Rock Bluff and Gabriella, Brueggemann said.
Deputies from his department, along with Murray Fire and Rescue and Cass County Emergency Services, responded to the scene after the call came in at 10:49 a.m.
Leffler was transported by Murray Rescue to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with serious injuries at that time, Brueggemann said. The investigation was still ongoing as of Tuesday.