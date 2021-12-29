Plattsmouth woman injured in Mills County car accident

PACIFIC JUNCTION, IOWA – A 73-year-old Plattsmouth woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County, Iowa, on Monday.

The accident occurred at West Oak Park on 195th Street in the Pacific Junction area, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities were notified of the accident at 2:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dianne Stewart had parked her 2021 Subaru in the parking area of the park and had gotten out to walk her dog, but then leaned back into the car through the driver’s door to retrieve her cell phone.

She either failed to put the car in park or hit the gear shifter moving it out of park to neutral. The car then began to roll down a hill and hit her, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s presumed Stewart was hit by the driver’s door, the sheriff’s office added.

The car rolled to a stop getting stuck on the driveway embankment. Stewart told authorities she got back in her car to try to free the vehicle from the embankment, but only “made it worse,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The car was stuck on the embankment with only three wheels touching the ground and it appeared as if the car would roll over.

She complained of a possible broken left arm and had a visible laceration/bruise to the right side of her face near her eye, the sheriff’s office said.

Stewart was transported to a hospital by rescue personnel from Silver City.

