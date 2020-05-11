Plattsmouth woman injured in Saturday accident, minivan cut in half
  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – A 57-year-old Plattsmouth woman, Charlotte Sopala, was injured on Saturday in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 75 that involved a minivan she was driving and a semi.

The accident occurred around noon in the area of 12412 Hwy. 75.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Sopala pulled off to the side of the highway to make a U-turn and pulled out in front of a semi that struck the minivan with such force that it cut the minivan in half.

Sopala had to be extracted from her vehicle by Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue and was transported to Bellevue Medical Center by Plattsmouth Rescue. A condition update on Sopala was not yet available on Monday.

The driver of the semi was Tanner Miner, 26, of Nehawka.

Seatbelts were in use by both drivers. Sopala was cited for an illegal U-turn.

The accident caused traffic to be diverted away from the highway for several hours.

The county’s sheriff’s department and Nebraska Department of Transportation also responded to the accident.

View Comments
