Plattsmouth woman injured in Wednesday accident

BEAVER LAKE – A Plattsmouth woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Beaver Lake on Wednesday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities responded to the accident on Rock Bluff Road just east of Clubhouse Drive in Beaver Lake shortly after 1 p.m.

The investigation determined that Amanda N. Dupont, 32, of Plattsmouth was driving west on Rock Bluff in a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria when she lost control, Brueggemann said. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, Elizabeth A. Maneman, 39, of Plattsmouth was transported by Plattsmouth Rescue to University of Nebraska Medical Center for what was determined as minor injuries, according to Brueggemann.

Dupont was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into Cass County Corrections, the sheriff said.

She was released on Thursday morning after posting bond.

Deputies from his department, along with rescue personnel from Plattsmouth and Murray responded, he said.

