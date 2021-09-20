Plattsmouth woman jailed on drug charges

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman remained in the Cass County Jail on Monday on drug charges following a disturbance at a downtown apartment Friday morning.

According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, officers at around 4 a.m. went to 226 Main St. concerning an earlier disturbance involving people arguing.

Officers found drugs in plain view and after getting a search warrant were able to find additional items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, said Capt. Ryan Crick.

The female resident, identified as Amanda Svajgl, 35, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver, according to the jail.

A bond had not yet been set as of late Monday morning.

