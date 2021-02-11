Plattsmouth woman ordered to pay thousands after burglary

Lebeau is facing a charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine in Cass County Court. He is scheduled to take part in a hearing on March 30.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said Schober had been dishonest and had violated the trust that the homeowners had given her. He said many of the items had a large amount of sentimental value. One of the homeowners was a military veteran and had collected memorabilia from his tours of duty around the world. Many of those objects are either permanently missing or destroyed.

“There were so many things that were stolen that will never be recovered and can’t be replaced,” Fedde said.

Fedde asked the court to order the co-defendants to pay $13,097 in restitution. The homeowners had a $5,000 insurance deductible and authorities determined a value of $8,097 on other items. Schober could either be required to pay that entire amount or it could be split up among the three people.

Fedde also asked the court to issue a lengthy probation term. He said he would prefer a jail sentence for Schober, but he wanted to make sure there would be a stiff penalty of probation in case jail did not happen.