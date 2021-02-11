Plattsmouth woman ordered to pay thousands after burglary

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman will be required to repay local homeowners as much as $13,000 for her role in a large Buccaneer Bay burglary.
Sabrina L. Schober, 22, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She recently pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted theft-unlawful taking-$5,000 or more. The state had originally charged her with a Class IIA felony of theft-$5,000 or more.
A married couple had trusted Schober with being a dog sitter at their Buccaneer Bay house while they were away from town in December 2019. Schober knew co-defendants Andrew Lebeau and Joshua Will and told them that the homeowners had left Cass County for an extended period of time.
Schober let Lebeau and Will enter the residence on Dec. 31, 2019. The three people then stole a large number of items that were worth thousands of dollars in value. In addition to high-value objects, they also stole checkbooks, passports, birth certificates and military papers. They destroyed objects in the house and left other items on the floor.
After the robbery the three people drove away with many items. They burned some documents and scattered many other objects around Cass County. Authorities learned they had thrown a computer in a river and tossed jewelry out their car window.
Will pled guilty on Feb. 1 to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted theft by taking-$5,000 or more. He is free on bond and will be sentenced April 5.
Lebeau is facing a charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine in Cass County Court. He is scheduled to take part in a hearing on March 30.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said Schober had been dishonest and had violated the trust that the homeowners had given her. He said many of the items had a large amount of sentimental value. One of the homeowners was a military veteran and had collected memorabilia from his tours of duty around the world. Many of those objects are either permanently missing or destroyed.
“There were so many things that were stolen that will never be recovered and can’t be replaced,” Fedde said.
Fedde asked the court to order the co-defendants to pay $13,097 in restitution. The homeowners had a $5,000 insurance deductible and authorities determined a value of $8,097 on other items. Schober could either be required to pay that entire amount or it could be split up among the three people.
Fedde also asked the court to issue a lengthy probation term. He said he would prefer a jail sentence for Schober, but he wanted to make sure there would be a stiff penalty of probation in case jail did not happen.
“The homeowners believe she should have jail time,” Fedde said. “I agree with them. She clearly deserves it. The violation of the trust that was placed in her is appalling. But realistically, with her age and limited criminal record, probation is the likely outcome.
“I’d ask the court to place her on five years of probation and order her to pay restitution joint and several with Joshua Will and Andrew Lebeau, with her knowing that she may have to pay the entire amount. To me, it’s just disgusting what happened here.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Schober had been using methamphetamine prior to the burglary. Bear said Schober felt her meth habit had “consumed her” and had been the root cause of her actions. Schober has completed an inpatient treatment program and is currently enrolled in an outpatient treatment program.
Bear felt a jail sentence would be counterproductive for Schober’s treatment and would prevent her from paying restitution. She said her client could pay $75 per month in restitution.
Judge Michael Smith said his top priority was having Schober recompensate the homeowners for the robbery. He said a lengthy probation would help accomplish that task.
“My concern is to get the victims a portion back of what they lost,” Smith said.
Smith ordered Schober to spend 60 months on a Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) probation. A SSAS probation is more intensive than a traditional probation sentence and is designed to help people overcome drug addictions.
Smith ordered Schober to pay $13,097 in restitution joint and several with Will and Lebeau by Dec. 21, 2025. She must pay a minimum of $75 per month in restitution. She must also pay all court costs by Dec. 21, 2025. She will be required to abstain from alcohol and drugs during that time.