PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman who assaulted a sheriff’s deputy while under the influence of drugs will spend the next two years on probation.
Jessica R. Minor, 32, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She pled guilty earlier this year to a Class I misdemeanor count of third-degree assault. The state had originally charged her with felony assault on a peace officer after last year’s incident.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Plattsmouth residents called authorities after watching Minor wander along several streets during the early-morning hours of June 10, 2018. Sunde said Minor was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.
Nebraska Masonic Home staff members and downtown residents reported Minor had been yelling in the streets and knocking on doors of houses in a random manner. She then screamed at people by their homes.
Authorities from Plattsmouth Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the calls and located Minor in downtown Plattsmouth. Sunde said Minor kicked and scratched a female deputy during an altercation. She was eventually arrested and taken to Cass County Jail.
Sunde said during Monday’s hearing that Minor had been trying to steer her life in a positive direction. Minor had moved to Des Moines for several months and had spent four days each week in intensive drug treatment sessions there. She had also sought other forms of treatment and was apologetic for her actions.
“We asked her to take several steps toward treatment, and I think she’s done that,” Sunde said. “She’s taken the right steps. The state is recommending probation because of that.”
Defense attorney James Martin Davis said he felt probation was appropriate. He was encouraged to see Minor taking control of her life and abstaining from drugs.
“She says she’s doing well, and you can tell she’s doing well,” Davis said.
Judge Michael Smith said he would order a probation term based on Minor’s recent actions. He said probation would also help Minor remain in contact with available treatment services.
“You’ve done a lot of good things,” Smith said. “You’re on the right track.”
Smith ordered Minor to spend 24 months on probation. She must attend victim empathy and lifeskills programs and abstain from alcohol and drugs. She will also be required to attend follow-up treatment sessions if necessary.