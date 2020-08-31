Plattsmouth woman sentenced for tax evasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman will be required to pay more than $100,000 in restitution to the Nebraska Department of Revenue for failing to pay sales and income taxes.

Kylie L. Blecke, 44, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She pled guilty to two felony charges in May as part of a plea bargain.

Blecke entered guilty pleas to Class IV felony counts of sales tax collection violation and income tax evasion. She also agreed to pay $119,504.38 in restitution.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said in May that Blecke had not obtained a proper license from the Nebraska Department of Revenue to collect sales tax for her cleaning business. Investigators contacted her in November 2017 to examine her business records, but she did not give accurate statements to them at the time.

Authorities learned Blecke had collected more sales tax from her customers than she had reported on her individual and business tax documents. She had also under-reported her business gross receipts by a large amount on her tax forms.

Investigators determined the state had lost $56,527.00 in income tax revenue from Blecke from 2015-17. They also determined the state had lost $62,977.38 in sales tax revenue from April 2016 to May 2018.