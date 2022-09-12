Plattsmouth woman struck by fire truck during harvest parade

PLATTSMOUTH – A 58-year-old Plattsmouth woman was taken to a hospital after being struck by a Murray Fire Department truck during Saturday evening’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival parade.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 7:49 p.m. deputies from his department and Plattsmouth rescue personnel responded to Fourth and Main streets to assist the Plattsmouth Police Department in investigating a vehicle/person collision.

The investigation determined that during the parade the Murray Fire Department received an emergency rescue call and had to leave the parade in an expedited manner, the sheriff said.

The Murray fire apparatus, engine 732, driven by Christopher Spangler, 71, of Murray, was escorted off the parade route by parade personnel.

As it was leaving Main Street, at a slow pace, it collided with a pedestrian, identified as Ruth Storm, of Plattsmouth. Storm was treated at the scene and transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for further treatment.

No citations were issued, though the incident is still under further investigation.