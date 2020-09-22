Plattsmouth's annual fall cleanup set for Oct. 3 and 4

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s fall cleanup time.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, the city of Plattsmouth will sponsor its 2020 fall cleanup at the east end of Main Street just beyond the railroad tracks where it has been held in the past.
For the most part, it will be free to all Plattsmouth residents and property owners within the corporate city limits with proof of residency required. There will be a fee for those outside the corporate city limits.
It will be open each of those days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All participants will be responsible for unloading their items and six-foot social distancing is required. Masks are recommended.
Expect delays as the number of vehicles allowed in the dump site will be limited.
Plattsmouth residents having unwanted items too large for normal garbage pickup, such as junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc., will be able to place their items in four large containers at the disposal site.
Residents should separate metal from other junk because metal must be placed in a different pile.
Also accepted will be batteries, used motor oil and junk cars. Call 402-296-2155 to arrange for towing, if necessary.
Senior and disabled citizens who are unable to transport their items should call 402-296-2522 before Friday, Oct. 1, to arrange for pickup. Their items will be picked up on that Friday between 7 a.m. and noon.
Items not accepted are brush, limbs, trees or leaves. Computers and monitors will also not be accepted.
Empty propane bottles will, however, be accepted.
Also, no hazardous waste, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties or raw garbage.
For city residents who bring their disposable items in cars, pickups or trailers, there will be no fee. For those outside the corporate city limits, there will be a $15 fee.
For city residents and non-residents who bring items in trucks greater than one ton, a fee of $50 will be required. Cash only.
