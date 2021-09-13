 Skip to main content
Plattsmouth's Cruizin' Main returns this Friday
  Updated
cruizijn preview

This Friday, Plattsmouth's Main Street will be filled with hundreds of hot rods and vintage cars and trucks as Cruizin' Main returns after last year's show was canceled because of COVID-19.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s Cruizin’ time again.

Cruizin’ Main, Plattsmouth’s annual big car show, returns this Friday in downtown after a year off because of COVID-19.

The event, showcasing hundreds of spiffy hot rods and vintage cars and trucks, is sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.

“I think people are excited,” said Cindy Cruse, executive director. “After COVID people want to get out again.”

As of Monday, there were already 200 car owners who had pre-registered for the show, though many will do that on Friday, she said.

The show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main Street from Third to Seventh streets and all the side streets in that area between Avenue A and First Avenue.

All these streets will close at 10 a.m. to allow time for the participants to arrive and set up their vehicles, Cruse said.

There will be numerous food trucks, a beer garden and the band, On the Fritz, will provide live entertainment, she said.

There will be no farmers’ market this week because of the show, she added.

In the past, this show was usually held in October, but poor weather in recent years dampened the atmosphere, according to Cruse.

To have it this Friday could give car owners and spectators a “2 for 1” weekend since Nebraska City will hold a big car show on Sunday as part of its Applejack festival, she said.

“We tried to promote it,” Cruse said of the new date. “Hopefully, the word spread.”

