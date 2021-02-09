Plattsmouth's Joslyn Stamp named one of America's top youth volunteers

Joslyn, a seventh-grader at Omaha’s Brownell Talbot College Preparatory School, was named the middle-level state honoree. She was nominated by Cass County 4-H.

She has collected more than 12,000 used-up markers in her community and recycled them so that they didn’t end up in landfills.

Joslyn said she is passionate about protecting wild and endangered animals, and sees expanding landfills as a threat to their survival.

“Landfills are growing every day and that is taking space away from animals that cannot live without these areas,” Joslyn said.

When Joslyn discovered that markers can be recycled, she thought about all the markers that are thrown away each year in her school district. She sought permission from her elementary school principal to collect markers onsite, and then used chore money to buy small collection bins. She worried at first that no one would respond to her initiative, but to her surprise, they collected more than 100 markers the first day.

“I learned that people want to recycle,” Joslyn said. “All they need is an easy way to do it.”