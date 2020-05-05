Plattsmouth's Kaitlyn Merrill joins select group as Young Artist Award winner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Music has long been a passion for Kaitlyn Merrill and her talent recently placed her in a select group of winners in the 23rd annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

It was not only a big thrill for her, but also winning it for her vocal music instructor, Chris Work.

“I feel honored to have made it,” the current junior at Plattsmouth High School said recently. “It’s nice to be noticed for what I can do.”

It’s not her first award, either. As a sophomore, Merrill was named an outstanding jazz band vocalist in a competition in Gretna, not to mention other honors like being selected for the Nebraska All-State Choir.

Her interest in music, vocal and instrumental, began in middle school, and by her freshman year, Merrill was involved in every music program at school.

In band, Merrill has played the clarinet, plus the saxophone. She has also been a member of the PHS Show Choir for three years, as well as a drum major for the marching band.

Merrill praised her instructor, Work, for all he has done in helping her.

“He has inspired me to make a career path in music.”