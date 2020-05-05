Plattsmouth's Kaitlyn Merrill joins select group as Young Artist Award winner

PLATTSMOUTH – Music has long been a passion for Kaitlyn Merrill and her talent recently placed her in a select group of winners in the 23rd annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.
It was not only a big thrill for her, but also winning it for her vocal music instructor, Chris Work.
“I feel honored to have made it,” the current junior at Plattsmouth High School said recently. “It’s nice to be noticed for what I can do.”
It’s not her first award, either. As a sophomore, Merrill was named an outstanding jazz band vocalist in a competition in Gretna, not to mention other honors like being selected for the Nebraska All-State Choir.
Her interest in music, vocal and instrumental, began in middle school, and by her freshman year, Merrill was involved in every music program at school.
In band, Merrill has played the clarinet, plus the saxophone. She has also been a member of the PHS Show Choir for three years, as well as a drum major for the marching band.
Merrill praised her instructor, Work, for all he has done in helping her.
“He has inspired me to make a career path in music.”
In college, Merrill plans to pursue, what else, a major in music education.
“I hope to get a doctorate in music. That’s my goal.”
Work spoke highly of Merrill when he nominated her for the Nebraska Young Artists Award.
“I have known Kaitlyn for three years in my capacity as her music teacher at Plattsmouth High School,” he wrote. “During that time, I quickly realized her strong work ethic and passion for performing arts. Based on Kaitlyn’s academic achievement, hard work ethic and leadership abilities, I would rate her time as a student at Plattsmouth High School as exceptional.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!