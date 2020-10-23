Plattsmouth's Lambert elected president of state's league of cities

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert on Thursday was elected president of the 2020-21 Executive Board of the League of Nebraska Municipalities.

“I consider it a privilege and an honor to serve in that position,” he said.

Lambert, who previously was the league’s president-elect, will serve a one-year term with an option to serve a second year.

The league is a non-profit service association that acts as a voice for state municipalities at the Nebraska Legislature. It’s governed by a 15-member Board of Directors comprised of municipal officials elected by league members at the league’s annual conference.

The league’s “Mission Statement and Program of Work” is to effectively advocate the many interests of member municipalities, and to preserve local control. It accomplishes these priorities through quality conferences, meetings, representation and direct technical assistance to municipal officials.

As president, besides pushing for the passage of legislation favorable to cities, Lambert will also oversee educational seminars to provide the latest information to city personnel, periodical conference calls with other mayors on key topics.