Plattsmouth's Minahan elected to state bar association council

OMAHA – Plattsmouth lawyer Sean Minahan was recently elected to serve on the Nebraska State Bar Association’s Executive Council. His term began this past Tuesday and he’ll represent lawyers in the southeastern part of the state for the next four years.

Minahan is a partner of Lamson Dugan and Murray L.L.P. and a member of the litigation department.

Prior to joining that firm, Minahan independently contracted with the Iowa State Public Defender’s Office in handling juvenile and adult cases for indigent clients.

Since joining LDM, Minahan has represented a broad range of clients in corporate and personal litigation. He has argued cases in the state and federal courts of Nebraska and Iowa, and he has participated in published decisions from the Nebraska and Iowa supreme courts.

Minahan has a specific interest in representing agricultural and construction related clients and businesses.

Minahan also serves on the Plattsmouth City Council representing Ward 1.

