Plattsmouth's unbeaten streak ends as Norris wins 29-26

PLATTSMOUTH – The unbeaten streak of the Plattsmouth High School football team came to an end on Friday evening as the visiting Norris Titans defeated the Blue Devils 29-26.
While the final score may have been a disappointment, the way his team played was not, Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said.
“I’m not disappointed in the effort, it was tremendous,” he said. “I’m pleased with how hard they played for each other.”
The Blue Devils entered the game with a perfect 5-0 record, but Norris with its 4-1 mark wasted little time in showing its offensive strength.
Starting at its own 35-yard line to open the game, the Titans quickly drove down the field and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cooper Hausmann to senior tight end James Carnie. The extra point was good and Norris led 7-0 at the 10:52 mark.
Senior Rece Baker, however, returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score. The extra point was no good.
In the second quarter, Hausmann threw his second touchdown when he hit senior C.J. Hood with a 25-yarder and the Titans led 14-6 at the half.
Early in the third, Plattsmouth junior Christian Meneses scored a touchdown, but the two-point try failed and Norris continued to lead.
With about four minutes remaining in the period, senior Owen Prince caught a touchdown pass to give Plattsmouth its first lead of the game at 18-14.
It wouldn’t last long.
Following the ensuing kickoff, Norris took over on its own 43-yard line. On the very first play, Hausmann and Carnie hooked up again, this time on a 57-yard score and Norris regained the lead at 21-18 following the extra point.
Early in the final period, Plattsmouth recovered a fumble inside the Titan 30-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs at the 22.
Senior Adam Eggert, however, got the fans cheering again a short time later by returning a punt to the Titan 13-yard line. Moments later, Meneses scored from the 1, which was followed by a successful two-point play and the Blue Devils led 26-21 with slightly more than six minutes remaining.
At the 4:36 mark, however, Hausmann threw his fourth touchdown pass, and the game winner, to senior tight end Trey Deveaux in the back of the end zone. Hausmann then went in for the two-point conversion making the final 29-26.
Needless to say, Dzuris was impressed with the Norris quarterback.
“His passes were on the money. He is just a tremendous athlete,” Dzuris said.
He was also, though, proud of his team’s offensive showing.
“To score four touchdowns against that team is good,” Dzuris said.
Norris 7 7 7 8 – 29
Plattsmouth 6 0 12 8 - 26
