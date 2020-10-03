Plattsmouth's unbeaten streak ends as Norris wins 29-26

With about four minutes remaining in the period, senior Owen Prince caught a touchdown pass to give Plattsmouth its first lead of the game at 18-14.

It wouldn’t last long.

Following the ensuing kickoff, Norris took over on its own 43-yard line. On the very first play, Hausmann and Carnie hooked up again, this time on a 57-yard score and Norris regained the lead at 21-18 following the extra point.

Early in the final period, Plattsmouth recovered a fumble inside the Titan 30-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs at the 22.

Senior Adam Eggert, however, got the fans cheering again a short time later by returning a punt to the Titan 13-yard line. Moments later, Meneses scored from the 1, which was followed by a successful two-point play and the Blue Devils led 26-21 with slightly more than six minutes remaining.

At the 4:36 mark, however, Hausmann threw his fourth touchdown pass, and the game winner, to senior tight end Trey Deveaux in the back of the end zone. Hausmann then went in for the two-point conversion making the final 29-26.

Needless to say, Dzuris was impressed with the Norris quarterback.

“His passes were on the money. He is just a tremendous athlete,” Dzuris said.