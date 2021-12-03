Play production teams compete at district contests

Students from four Cass County schools enjoyed shining moments on stage this week during their trips to district play production contests.

District B-1 Meet

Conestoga traveled to Platteview High School on Monday for the District B-1 Meet. The Cougars earned third place in team standings with a score of 168 points.

Conestoga presented “Ago” in front of a panel of three judges. The judges gave the Cougars scores of 55, 56 and 57 out of a possible 60 points. Lindee Watson, Addi Andersen, Delaney Deterding and Wyatt Renner captured Outstanding Actor Awards for their work on stage.

Omaha Concordia claimed the state ticket with a winning score of 177 points. OCHS and Platteview each finished with 177 points, but Omaha Concordia collected the title due to overall rank. Judges gave OCHS a total rank of four and Platteview had a total rank of five.

Conestoga Director Jess Schlichtemeier said she was happy with the way the Cougars performed throughout the season. She said this year’s seniors had made a difference with their work ethic and commitment to their roles.

“I just want to take a minute to brag on my seniors,” Schlichtemeier said. “We had 12 of them this year, and over half had never done theatre before. I am so proud of everything they accomplished this year and will greatly miss their leadership.”

District B-1 Team Results

Omaha Concordia 177 (won on tiebreaker), Platteview 177, Conestoga 168, Wahoo 163, Nebraska City 161, Auburn 160, Falls City 154, Syracuse 153

District C1-1 Meet

Louisville journeyed to Midland University on Monday for the District C1-1 Meet. The Lions earned second place in team standings with a score of 177 points.

Louisville presented “Dear Anne, From Nina” for the audience. The three judges gave LHS scores of 59, 58 and 60 for a total rank of five. The Lions captured a runner-up plaque for their efforts.

Archbishop Bergan collected a perfect score of 180 for “The Magic Within.” All three judges gave ABHS 60 points for their performance. Archbishop Bergan and Louisville were the only two schools at the meet to have a single-digit ranking.

“This team has grown, discovered, learned and proved themselves this year,” LHS Director Erik Quam said. “We know that we left everything on that stage today. We told a beautiful story. That is what theatre is all about.”

District C1-1 Team Results

Archbishop Bergan 180, Louisville 177, Bishop Neumann 170, Palmyra 154 (higher placement due to overall ranking), Johnson County Central 164, Lincoln Lutheran 162, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 151, Yutan 146

District C2-1 Meet

Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water traveled to Nebraska City on Tuesday for the District C2-1 Meet. They performed their one-act plays at the Wirth Theatre.

Elmwood-Murdock earned a state ticket with a championship performance of “Into the Crimson Shallows.” The Knights pocketed a score of 178 and a total rank of four. Two judges gave them 60 points and a third judge delivered a score of 58.

Elmwood-Murdock and Pawnee City each ended the day with 178 points. E-M earned the title based on tiebreaker criteria. Pawnee City had a total rank of five, which meant the Knights were able to celebrate with a first-place plaque on stage.

The Knights will travel to the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk for the Class C-2 State Meet on Thursday, Dec. 9. They will be one of six teams who will compete for a state championship. Elmwood-Murdock will deliver “Into the Crimson Shallows” for state judges at 4:30 p.m.

Hartington-Newcastle (3 p.m.), Creighton (3:45 p.m.), Hemingford (5:15 p.m.) and Southern Valley (6 p.m.) have also secured state berths. Hartington-Newcastle will perform “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and Creighton will present “Sister Act.” Hemingford’s play is “Rosie the Riveter” and Southern Valley will present “Marmalade Gumdrops.”

The District C2-4 Meet is scheduled to take place in Loup City on Saturday. Nebraska Christian, Heartland, Ravenna, Loup City, McCool Junction, Shelby-Rising City, Fullerton and Twin River will compete for the final state spot.

Elmwood-Murdock will compete in Norfolk for the second straight year. E-M finished third last winter with a performance of “Quasi.” Elmwood-Murdock also took part in the state play production contest in 1992, 1994 and 1995.

Weeping Water presented “Bridal Terrorism” for the audience at districts. The Indians finished seventh in team standings with a score of 138 and a total rank of 22.

Southern had a total score of 140 and a total rank of 22. Judges gave Weeping Water seventh place due to tiebreaker criteria.

District C2-1 Meet Team Results

Elmwood-Murdock 178 (won tiebreaker), Pawnee City 178, Johnson-Brock 173, Nebraska City Lourdes 171, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 158, Freeman 152, Weeping Water 138 (finished ahead of Southern due to tiebreaker on total rank), Southern 140

