Players are "beyond excited" for season to start

PLATTSMOUTH – Play ball.

Come Monday, youth baseball and softball teams can start getting out onto the diamonds to practice for upcoming games now that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is allowing more businesses and activities to resume after weeks on the sidelines because of COVID-19.

“The players are beyond excited,” said Jill Dasher of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association.

The delay in starting the season has reduced the normal number of participating teams, according to Dasher. Nevertheless, eight teams are ready to go, she said. There will be seven baseball teams and one softball team with 10 or 11 players per team in ages 7 through 14. Games are played at Rhylander Park and by Memorial Park.

The concerns of COVID-19, however, are still there. To ensure the City of Plattsmouth is not liable for any COVID-19 issues during the upcoming season, the City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved a resolution stipulating the city would not be liable for any injury, illness, disease, quarantine or death from COVID-19 as a result of teams playing on its property.

The teams, including each player, the coaches and umpires, would need to sign a waiver to that effect.