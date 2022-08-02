Plenty of 4-H events to enjoy at the fair

WEEPING WATER – To view 4-H events at county fairs is as traditional as carnival rides and snow cones.

This year is no exception at the Cass County Fair where more than 1,400 4-H entries have been signed up.

“That’s a pretty good number,” said Lauren Stohlmann, lead educator for 4-H youth development.

That number could grow even more by the end of this week, she said.

The entries are divided into the livestock shows where 4-H kids, ages 5 to 18, show off with pride their farm animals, and the static shows like arts and crafts, baked goods, pottery, cakes, photography and more.

The static shows will include some with entries from the general public, or open events.

Some new 4-H events will take place this year, Stohlmann said.

On Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the livestock barn, kids will be invited to take part in a learning exercise. It involves going from station to station where 4-H Ambassadors will show them all the different meats and plants that come off the farm when making pizza.

The kids will get a free slice of pizza upon completion of the exercise.

“Kids like pizza,” Stohlmann said.

At 3 p.m. on Friday in the barn, 4-H members will have a fitting contest where they will “spruce up” their animals for fun.

The 4-H fashion show and the performing arts show have moved from their traditional Thursday evening time to Saturday morning this year.

“We’re hoping to get a bigger crowd, as well as for the performers,” Stohlmann said.

The 4-H activities at the fair will get going early with a show featuring horses in halter and performance classes this Sunday at 11 a.m. in the horse arena.

Next Tuesday, a show featuring horses in speed classes will take place in the arena at 11 a.m.

That evening at 6:30, a cake auction, a major 4-H fundraiser, will take place, along with award presentations.

The following is a listing of 4-H and open events and times during the Cass County Fair:

Sunday, Aug. 7:

11 a.m. – horse show in horse arena

Tuesday, Aug. 9:

11 a.m. – horse show in horse arena

6:30 p.m. – cake auction/awards presentation

Wednesday, Aug. 10:

8 a.m. – dairy goats, dairy cows and other goats shows in livestock building

11 a.m. – meat goat show

1 p.m. – sheep show

5:30 p.m. – bucket calf and feeder calf shows

6 p.m. – casserole judging in expo building

Thursday, Aug. 11:

8 a.m. – swine show

9 a.m. – poultry showmanship and open class

3 p.m. – Lego contest in commercial building

6:30 p.m. – pie judging in expo building

Friday, Aug. 12:

8 a.m. – market and breeding beef show

9 a.m. – 4-H and open rabbit show

12:30 p.m. – horse judging contest in the horse arena

2 p.m. – skill-a-thon

3 p.m. – Lego contest in commercial building

4 p.m. – round robin contest

4:30 p.m. – edible bug contest outside expo building kitchen

5 p.m. – edible bug creation time

6:30 p.m. – children’s pedal pullers followed by adult pedal pullers

6:30 p.m. – pioneer farm family awards in open air auditorium

7 p.m. – National Barrel Horse Association Show in horse arena

Saturday, Aug. 13:

9 a.m. – livestock judging contest

10 a.m. – garden tractor pull and antique tractor pull

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – beef science lab north of expo building

10:30 a.m. – cupcake judging contest in expo center kitchen

11 a.m. – 4-H fashion show and performing arts show

2 p.m. – draft horse exhibition in horse arena

2 p.m. – livestock premium sale

3:30 p.m. – Lego designer championship

7:30 p.m. – 4-H fun night in horse arena