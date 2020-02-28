Plenty of presidential candidates on Nebraska ballot

LINCOLN- There will be no shortage of presidential candidates for Nebraska voters to choose from on the May 12 primary.
Overall, 16 names will be on the ballot – eight from the Democratic Party, two from the Republican Party and six from the Libertarian Party, according to the office of Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.
The candidates (in alphabetical order) are:
Republican Party: Donald J. Trump, Bill Weld
Democratic Party: Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren.
Libertarian Party: Max Abramson, Daniel Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh.
Nebraska law provides that the secretary of state place candidates on the primary ballot who have been reported by the national news media as presidential candidates with Evnen’s office conducting a review to determine the presidential primary list for the state.
“In compliance with state law, my decision is not based on winners and losers, rather, which candidates are recognized nationally as active presidential candidates,” Evnen said.
He also said his office conferred with the Nebraska Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties about their candidates.
Any of these candidates have until March 10, to file an affidavit with his office to remove their name from ballots if they so choose, Evnen said.
Also, March 12 is the last day for partisan presidential candidates who are not listed to file for the primary via petition.