Police arrest suspect in Plattsmouth thefts

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth police early Sunday morning arrested a man they have determined to be a suspect in numerous thefts recently in the community.

These thefts involve items taken from vehicles, according to Capt. Ryan Crick.

There are others, however, who may also be involved and who are being pursued by police, he added.

The man arrested on Sunday in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue on a disturbance call was identified as Seth W. Rogers, 34, according to Crick. Rogers listed his address as Omaha during a court appearance on Monday.

“The vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen in Omaha with the license plates also stolen,” Crick said. “He was arrested for having stolen property. An investigation found a great deal of items that didn’t belong to him.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rogers was found driving a black 2014 Ford F150, according to Crick. A surveillance photo of the truck, taken at a business parking lot, was posted on the police department’s Facebook page last week with a request to the public for information on it.

Police were called to that location of Ninth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on a disturbance complaint, according to Crick. A female, possibly involved in the disturbance, ran from the scene, he said.