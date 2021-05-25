Police cars to get potentially life-saving equipment

PLATTSMOUTH – When someone has a heart attack or stops breathing from a heart condition, it’s imperative that medical attention arrives as soon as possible.

There’s now good news for the residents of Plattsmouth in that regard.

The city’s police department will soon receive new state-of-the-art equipment for each vehicle in the fleet that will help stabilize and get the victim breathing again until rescue personnel arrives.

“The community will benefit,” said Police Capt. Ryan Crick.

The new equipment is called an Automated External Defibrillator and each of the department’s six vehicles will soon receive one with the patrol officers, as well as the community service officer properly trained for using it, Crick said.

This will provide medical attention to the patient while waiting for the rescue personnel to arrive, he said.

“If the heart is distressed, it will give the treatment needed to get the heart back in a normal rhythm again until the rescue squad arrives.”