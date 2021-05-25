Police cars to get potentially life-saving equipment

PLATTSMOUTH – When someone has a heart attack or stops breathing from a heart condition, it’s imperative that medical attention arrives as soon as possible.
There’s now good news for the residents of Plattsmouth in that regard.
The city’s police department will soon receive new state-of-the-art equipment for each vehicle in the fleet that will help stabilize and get the victim breathing again until rescue personnel arrives.
“The community will benefit,” said Police Capt. Ryan Crick.
The new equipment is called an Automated External Defibrillator and each of the department’s six vehicles will soon receive one with the patrol officers, as well as the community service officer properly trained for using it, Crick said.
This will provide medical attention to the patient while waiting for the rescue personnel to arrive, he said.
“If the heart is distressed, it will give the treatment needed to get the heart back in a normal rhythm again until the rescue squad arrives.”
These defibrillators or AEDs are coming to every law enforcement agency in the state, as well as the Nebraska Game and Parks facilities, from a $6.4 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust in an effort to improve the cardiac system of care in the Upper Midwest.
“Seconds count during a cardiac arrest,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee in a released statement. “We know in Nebraska first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”
According to the American Heart Association, studies have demonstrated a dramatically higher survival rate for cardiac patients treated by law enforcement when they arrive first on the scene.
Crick said that one of the department’s officers is currently receiving the training and will bring back the AEDs, plus pass on the training to the other officers.
“This is an enormous opportunity for us to equip each and every police cruiser with these life saving devices,” he said. “Plattsmouth is very fortunate to have access to a full time EMS department, but thanks to these new state-of-the –art devices, our police officers, who routinely find themselves first on the scene of a cardiac event, can now administer AED immediately in a situation where every second counts.”
What’s more, AEDs previously used by some agencies will be relocated in the community increasing the number that is accessible to the public, Crick said.