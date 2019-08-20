PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services Department and Police Department were honored on Monday evening for their efforts in keeping residents safe during this year’s flooding.
According to Mayor Paul Lambert, when the Platte and Missouri rivers rose rapidly as a result of cataclysmic weather events on March 13, the city’s fire and EMS departments responded to multiple calls for emergency evacuations around the Plattsmouth area.
The police department helped coordinate the evacuations, directed people to shelters and provided other assistance. This included crowd and traffic control, and helping coordinate volunteer efforts to protect infrastructure.
In honor of these efforts, Lambert presented Pride of Plattsmouth certificates to these departments prior to the City Council meeting.
Accepting these certificates were Fire Chief Mike Wilson, EMS Director Shane Lohmeier and Police Capt. Ryan Crick.
“Your efforts, not just in this emergency, but every day, 365 days of the year, illustrate our conscious effort to put the best people in our public safety services and trust them to do their jobs,” Lambert said. “You are the pride of Plattsmouth.”