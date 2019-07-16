PLATTSMOUTH – With the help of two state grants and a donation from a local business, the Plattsmouth Police Department has purchased new equipment to serve the public even better.
The department received two grants totaling $3,900 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office to help purchase a new in-car camera system and a mobile radar unit.
“These are both expensive,” said Capt. Ryan Crick, adding that each current police vehicle does have its own camera and radar units.
These new units are to be installed in a new police vehicle, according to Chief Steve Rathman.
“It’s important that we have proper equipment to do the job,” he said.
This will certainly be true as U.S. Highway 75 widens creating more traffic and possibly more speeders, according to Rathman.
The state grants paid for most of the equipment with a donation from the Gregg Young Automotive Group of Plattsmouth paying the remainder.
“That donation takes a lot of stress off the city budget,” Crick said.
Mark Segerstrom, administrator for that NDOT office, added, “Utilizing this equipment has demonstrated positive results in reducing traffic crashes and subsequent injuries and fatalities. The Plattsmouth Police Department should be congratulated for taking advantage of this funding assistance to equip their patrol units with the forefront of law enforcement technology helping insure safer roads for the community.”