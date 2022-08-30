Police have a new addition, Ares

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a new addition to the Plattsmouth Police Department.

It’s Ares, the department’s new K9.

The dog, and its handler, officer Alex Drake, are now a fully certified K9 team after passing the testing requirements recently, the department said.

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity,” said Capt. Ryan Crick. “It’s been a long time since we had a K9 unit.”

Crick also praised Drake for her work in offering this new resource to the city.

“She has done a fantastic job in preparation for this job and she’ll do a good job in making Plattsmouth a safer place.”