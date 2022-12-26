Police honor two departing members

PLATTSMOUTH – Thank you for your service.

That was the recent message by the Plattsmouth Police Department to two of its members, Ofc. Bob Sorenson and Det. Matt Watson, who are moving over to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Sorenson served with the police department since January 2007, with the last year and a half as the school resource officer for the Plattsmouth Community School District.

Watson has served as a detective with the police department since June 2014.

“We appreciate all of the efforts they’ve put in to their jobs helping keep our community safe,” Chief Steve Rathman said. “They will both be missed, but know the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be in good hands. We look forward to our ever growing partnerships with them as they move on to this new stage in their careers.”

Sorenson was elected as the new county sheriff in November. He later named Watson to be his new chief deputy.