Police looking for distracted drivers

PLATTSMOUTH – Texting while driving is never a good idea.

Especially, this week.

Distracted driving has become a leading cause of vehicle crashes on the nation’s roads, and much of this distraction is attributed to texting while driving, according to the Plattsmouth Police Department.

People know texting and driving is dangerous and illegal, but they selfishly give themselves a personal exemption to do it anyway, and this behavior unfairly puts others at risk, the department said.

Plattsmouth police officers through next Sunday, April 10, will be participating in a nationwide effort to look out for distracted drivers.

With an overtime grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, Plattsmouth police will have extra patrol on duty with the sole purpose of looking for those who choose to look at their phones while driving.

Those caught would face fines from $200 to $500.

“Remember, no text is worth the $200-$500 fine you’ll receive if caught by one of our officers,” the department said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.