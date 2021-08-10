 Skip to main content
Police looking for suspects targeting ATMs
  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – Area authorities are on the lookout for the suspects who tried to steal an ATM machine in Bellevue and possibly one in Plattsmouth early Monday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, a Plattsmouth police officer around 4 a.m. was dispatched to the Cobalt Credit Union on South 23rd Street after the police department was alerted by the Bellevue manager of the credit union that suspects had tried to steal the ATM there.

A truck with Kansas plates that may have been connected to that attempted heist was found in a bank parking lot on First Avenue with lights on and the engine running, the sheriff’s department said.

The truck was unoccupied, but fresh footprints in the dew indicated there were two suspects, the department said.

A call for backup was made with several law enforcement agencies responding. Two drones and two K-9 units were put in use, according to the department.

The suspects were not caught and money was not taken from the local ATM.

The truck was towed away.

