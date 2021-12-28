Police raise $7,650 for breast cancer awareness

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police have once again answered the call for breast cancer awareness.

A number of fundraising efforts brought in more than $7,600 for Project Pink’d, an Omaha-based organization that helps strengthen and renew the mind, body and spirit of breast cancer survivors in Nebraska and western Iowa.

This is the fourth year the local police has been involved with Project Pink’d, according to Police Chief Steve Rathman.

“The funds we raise helps them meet the mission they have set up,” he said.

As in the past, members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 34 handled the financial aspect of the project, according to Rathman.

“It all goes through the union,” he said.

In partnership with numerous businesses, 650 specially-designed breast cancer awareness t-shirts were sold throughout the community.

Donations came in during the annual No Shave November that was expanded this year, according to Rathman.

Officers also wore pink patches on their uniforms to show their support for the cause, he added.

A check totaling $7,650 that came through the efforts by the police was recently given to Project Pink’d, whose mission is essential in helping breast cancer survivors.

“It’s nice to have someone walk with them during this scary part of their lives,” Rathman said.

