Police receive grant for new in-car camera

LINCOLN - The Plattsmouth Police Department is receiving grant funding assistance for obtaining one in-car camera system, according to Bill Kovarik, administrator of the Highway Safety Office of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“This highway safety grant funding in the amount of $2,996.25 will aid the Plattsmouth Police Department in purchasing one camera system,” Kovarik said.

Nebraska has once again qualified for highway safety impaired driving incentive funds, he said. The NDOT Highway Safety Office has utilized this funding to aid local area law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers.

“This funding and the ongoing persistence of law enforcement personnel continues to impact impaired driving crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities,” Kovarik said.

Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman added, “In the last few years they have had funding for cameras and we have taken advantage of it.”

The camera costs about $4,000 with the city paying the remaining amount, he said.

It will be installed when a new patrol car arrives, he said.

“We have a new patrol car on order and it should be here within the month.”

