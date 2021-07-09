Police seek help in finding this truck, driver

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying this truck (pictured) or any information about the driver, a suspect in a recent outdoor theft.

“It was significant,” said Capt. Ryan Crick about the theft. “The amount was pretty high.”

The picture of the truck was taken by security camera footage at the location of the theft.

The theft occurred on Thursday, July 1, Crick said.

As of Friday, the department had no leads to go on, he said.

Police have seen an uptick in thefts, particularly of lawn equipment lying around outdoors, according to Crick.

“We’ve had burglaries, but for the most part it has been stuff people leave lying around unsecured,” he said.

Police are pursuing some possible leads in these thefts, according to Crick.

Crick urged everyone to try to keep outdoor items secured from thieves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.