Police to handle resource officer duties in schools

PLATTSMOUTH – The new school resource officer for the Plattsmouth Community Schools will be a local policeman.
In early July, a bid was submitted on behalf of the city to the Plattsmouth Board of Education, and after review the board accepted that bid, said Police Chief Steve Rathman.
“We were chosen for a three-year deal,” Rathman told the City Council on Monday evening.
The officer chosen for this position is Bob Sorenson, Rathman said. He will be assigned to all the buildings in the school district.
The police department is replacing the Cass County Sheriff’s Department concerning this position.
According to information provided to the council, Sorenson will assist in the education of students and faculty, assist in communication between the school district, Cass County and the local police department, and take appropriate law enforcement action when situations arise that require the exercise of police authority.
While Sorenson will generally remain on the building grounds, there could be times when he needs follow-up home visits on school-related student problems, school-related off-campus activities, response to off-campus school-related criminal activity, response to emergency law enforcement activities or required court appearances.
“We are law enforcement, not disciplinarians,” Rathman said.
The council unanimously approved the contract between the police department and the school district.
The cost of the program, paid by the district, will be $59,500 the first year, $61,594 the second year, and $63,442 the final year.
In other action, the council approved the final payment for a water main improvement project in the Fourmile Industrial Park where Vireo Resources is undergoing a major expansion and where a new wastewater treatment plant may be built.
The council agreed to pay $7,600 to the firm of Van Kirk Bros. Contracting, Inc. for its work.