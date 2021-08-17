Police to handle resource officer duties in schools

PLATTSMOUTH – The new school resource officer for the Plattsmouth Community Schools will be a local policeman.

In early July, a bid was submitted on behalf of the city to the Plattsmouth Board of Education, and after review the board accepted that bid, said Police Chief Steve Rathman.

“We were chosen for a three-year deal,” Rathman told the City Council on Monday evening.

The officer chosen for this position is Bob Sorenson, Rathman said. He will be assigned to all the buildings in the school district.

The police department is replacing the Cass County Sheriff’s Department concerning this position.

According to information provided to the council, Sorenson will assist in the education of students and faculty, assist in communication between the school district, Cass County and the local police department, and take appropriate law enforcement action when situations arise that require the exercise of police authority.