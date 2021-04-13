 Skip to main content
Police urge residents to lock vehicles after several thefts
PLATTSMOUTH – Lock your car!

That message may have been too late for some recently, but the Plattsmouth Police Department hopes everyone else heeds this advice to avoid being another police report statistic.

According to Capt. Ryan Crick, the department took four car theft reports last Friday with each of the thefts occurring either early that morning or late the previous evening.

These reports had one thing in common, Crick said on Tuesday.

“The cars were unlocked,” he said.

One of those vehicles was stolen because the keys were still inside it, Crick said.

“It is still missing,” he said.

Among items taken from the other vehicles included two laptop computers, clothing and a “significant amount of cash,” Crick said.

The thefts occurred south of Main Street, he said.

Fortunately, he added, “We’ve got some leads in this.”

His department is working with police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, who have two possible suspects found to have some of the stolen items, Crick said.

“Lock your doors, secure belongings and don’t store anything of value in cars, especially out in the open where someone could walk along and look in,” he said.

