PLATTSMOUTH – Beginning this Friday, area residents will have a new shopping option if just for a week or so.
The Bargain Barn will be liquidating a wide variety of Western and work fashions for the entire family at the former Shopko store along U.S. Highway 75, according to Nate Easley, store spokesman.
The sale will run Friday through Oct. 20, though it could go on a little longer if there’s a good response, he said.
“It will be half off everything in the store,” he said.
Family fashions include tops and jeans from such brands as Wrangler and Carhartt, Easley said. Clothing from Fashion Forward, a popular ladies’ brand, will also be available. The store shelves will also offer cowboy boots and hats, work boots and ball caps, home décor and toys.
These so-called pop-up stores, “liquidating products,” have been successful around the area, Easley said.
“There will also be giveaways through the sale,” he said.
Altogether, according to Easley, the sale will take up about 14,000 square feet of space in the former retail building that will eventually become the new location for the local office of Keeler and Associates, an insurance call-in center, along with other potential business options.
Hours for the Bargain Barn will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
This is considered the first pop-up store in Plattsmouth.