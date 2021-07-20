Power is back, but storm cleanup continues

The cemetery was actually closed last week for a period, but has since reopened.

Another cemetery that was damaged was the historic Young Cemetery south of Plattsmouth.

“It was hit very hard,” said Sandra Allgeier, a co-manager. “It was the worst damage we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Besides branches about, numerous tall trees were snapped apart near the top leaving tall stubs that will have to come down, Allgeier said.

A tree fell on top of an historic log cabin on the site, though little damage was done to that cabin, she said.

The Young Cemetery is one of the oldest in the state, founded in 1854, Allgeier said. There are 275 burial sites there, she added.

Though the cemetery’s budget is small, the grounds must still be cleaned up. A crew for that chore has been hired for $5,000 with some of the funds donated, Allgeier said.

“It’s a big blow for us,” she said of the storm.