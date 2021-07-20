Power is back, but storm cleanup continues

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth city dump site on East Main Street will be open one more weekend for disposing tree debris from the recent wind storm, Mayor Paul Lambert announced Monday evening.
It was set to close after this past Sunday, but the city council requested one more weekend as debris disposal was still continuing, council members said.
The site will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
After that, the site will be closed to allow a firm to haul away the large amount of debris.
Meanwhile, the Cass County disposal site in Mynard has gone back to its normal weekend schedule after having extended hours following the storm, said Lenny Thorne, the county’s highway superintendent.
“There was not as much (tree debris) as I thought there would be,” he said on Tuesday.
County roads didn’t seem to be impacted much by that July 10 storm, Thorne said.
“There were a few limbs down on the roads, but nothing major.”
Some areas, though, weren’t so fortunate. That included cemeteries, such as Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
“We had a tremendous amount of tree damage in the cemetery,” Lambert said, adding that he found driving around the cemetery the morning of the storm difficult from the debris.
The cemetery was actually closed last week for a period, but has since reopened.
Another cemetery that was damaged was the historic Young Cemetery south of Plattsmouth.
“It was hit very hard,” said Sandra Allgeier, a co-manager. “It was the worst damage we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
Besides branches about, numerous tall trees were snapped apart near the top leaving tall stubs that will have to come down, Allgeier said.
A tree fell on top of an historic log cabin on the site, though little damage was done to that cabin, she said.
The Young Cemetery is one of the oldest in the state, founded in 1854, Allgeier said. There are 275 burial sites there, she added.
Though the cemetery’s budget is small, the grounds must still be cleaned up. A crew for that chore has been hired for $5,000 with some of the funds donated, Allgeier said.
“It’s a big blow for us,” she said of the storm.
Meanwhile, the Plattsmouth City Council on Monday agreed to hire a firm, Timber Tree Service, for clearing the debris from Oak Hill Cemetery for a flat rate of $2,000 for each day at a minimum of eight hours of work. The total cost will not exceed $20,000, according to the contract.
Utility crews were making headway in getting power back to all those impacted by the storm.
As of last Friday, the Omaha Public Power District exceeded its goal for that day of 99.5 percent power restoration, an official there said.
As of mid-afternoon that day, fewer than 300 customers were without power, down from a peak of 188,000 customers.
"We are very glad to be very close to wrapping up work to restore power to the more than 188,000 customers who were impacted by the July 10 storm," CEO Javier Fernandez said.
"This was an historic event, and we are grateful for the patience and support our customers have shown throughout the week. We're also humbled by the relentless, heroic efforts of the hundreds of women and men who helped safely restore customers' power."
The efforts of power crews, city employees and “neighbor helping neighbor” were praised at Monday’s city council meeting.
“It makes me proud to see how people pull together in times like these,” Lambert said.
Councilman Morgan Muller agreed.
“Everybody was working together,” he said.