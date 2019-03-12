DAVENPORT, IOWA – A university that just completed an impressive showing at a cheerleading and dance championship has a former Plattsmouth High School student among its members.
Zachary Prall, class of 2016, is a member of the Oklahoma City University cheer squad that took runner-up honors last Saturday in the cheerleading standings at the NAIA competitive cheerleading and dance national championships at Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport, Iowa.
The Stars finished in the runner-up spot after placing third during preliminaries the proceeding day.
The Stars tallied an 81.45 with its final performance to post a final score of 81.00. The final scores count 75 percent, while the preliminary scores count 25 percent towards the overall score.
OCU turned in a runner-up finish for the second consecutive year.
Concordia (Michigan) finished first with an overall score of 82.12.
Oklahoma City finished fifth in the dance standings with a final overall score of 71.83. Midland University had the top score of 86.35.
"I don't need a score to know how my team did," OCU pom/dance coach Tasha Hinex said. "We came in ready to fight. They put their hearts in that performance, and that's all I asked for."
Oklahoma City has won NAIA cheerleading championships in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and the 2014 NAIA dance title.
On the school’s website where it features the members of the school’s cheer squad, Prall said he was excited about this year’s season because of learning “new stuff.”
He also said his dream job is being an “Actor on Broadway.”