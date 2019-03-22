PLATTSMOUTH – Thank you, Mr. President.
That was the common message of gratitude from a local official on up after President Trump on Thursday approved Nebraska’s expedited request for federal disaster assistance in dealing with the current historic flood in eastern Nebraska.
“This certainly helps us and all the people who have flood damage,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
“Thank you to President Trump for his quick approval of Nebraska’s request,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement through his office. “Nebraskans have already been stepping up to begin the journey to recovering from the most widespread natural disaster in our state’s history. As we rebuild together, federal assistance is a key part of ensuring that we keep Nebraska strong and growing.”
The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in nine Nebraska counties, including Cass.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster, according to the president’s press office.
“I'm grateful for the president's expedited decision,” U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said through his office. “We’ve got a long recovery ahead, but Nebraskans are going to get the job done. Our people don’t quit — I've met multiple parents who have lost their homes, but as soon as they get to shelters their families start to organize volunteers. That’s who we are. Nebraskans have grit, and we’re grateful for the support of our federal partners as we work to rebuild our communities.”
Lambert, who has also been in contact with U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, said the city will work directly with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, which could have staff here as early as next week.
He added that upon inspection on Thursday, the city’s fresh water plant had water even on its second floor.
“That’s not a good sign,” Lambert said.
The city’s wastewater treatment plant lies in a bowl and will need pumps to remove its water level, he said.
This historic flooding has caused Plattsmouth officials to issue a Water Emergency Order requesting residents to conserve water as much as possible, and even prohibiting certain water activities.
Lambert said the residents are doing “reasonably well” in following this order.
“I appreciate what the citizens are doing, but hopefully they can do more,” he said.