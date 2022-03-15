Priefert unlocks artistic success at Conestoga

CONESTOGA – Addie Priefert has used pencils, paintbrushes and positive thoughts to unlock plenty of artistic success in her high school classes.

She relied on the same creative keys to open award-winning doors in two statewide contests.

Priefert won a pair of major honors for her artistic abilities in the past four weeks. She captured a Gold Key in the Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska contest for a colored pencil drawing entitled “7:50 a.m.” University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials also recognized her talent by naming her a recipient of a Nebraska Young Artist Award.

Priefert said she was humbled when she learned she had secured statewide recognition. She was unsure if she should enter her artwork in either of the contests, but teachers, family and friends convinced her that she had the potential to do well. That encouragement led to positive outcomes for the Conestoga junior.

“When I found out I received a Gold Key, along with the Nebraska Young Artist Award, I was just as surprised as everyone else,” Priefert said. “We debated on entering these competitions at all, and I decided to submit my projects at the very last second. I really just entered these competitions for fun and definitely did not expect a Gold Key.”

Conestoga art teacher Jesse Swantek said he was confident about Priefert’s ability to enjoy success on a statewide stage.

“This is the first time a student of mine has entered art in hopes of receiving a Scholastic Art Award,” Swantek said. “Watching her start with an idea and work her way through the project and enter it in the competition was fun to see. The colored pencil drawing, I feel, highlights her attention to detail. We are proud of her hard work and excited to see it pay off with some recognition.”

Swantek said Priefert has risen to the top of her class by pursuing every small detail with energy and enthusiasm. She has spent many hours fine-tuning her techniques with all of her projects, and that creativity and dedication has led to many noteworthy images.

For her prize-winning artwork, she created a drawing that shows crumpled cans of an energy drink inside a red backpack. The open backpack is on the floor next to a pair of dancing shoes, which illustrates one of the activities students participate in before school. The cans, backpack and shoes have shadowing and lighting details that make them appear to be three-dimensional objects to viewers.

“Something that I have seen her improve on is her eye for details,” Swantek said. “She understands values, and she has worked on this through her use of highlights and shadows a lot, as well as technique. She is also developing her own style and understands the importance of trying new things that she can add to her abilities.”

Priefert said the lengthy process of creating a painting or drawing is worthwhile when she puts the final touches on her canvas.

“The most enjoyable part of making art is seeing the finished product,” Priefert said. “The process is fun, but seeing the result of the hours put into any project is the best.”

The art department of Omaha Public Schools sponsored the Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska contest this year. Students in grades 7-12 could enter 17 artistic categories ranging from painting to sculpture to ceramics.

Judges evaluated each entry based on a scoring rubric. Criteria included the originality of each artwork, work that demonstrated a unique point of view or style and the overall technical skill of each young artist. Judges could present students with Gold Key, Silver Key or Honorable Mention recognition.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials honor high school juniors from across the state each year with the Nebraska Young Artist Awards. They select students who are talented in art, music, dance, theater, film or emerging media. Priefert earned her award in the visual arts category.

Priefert will join other students for Nebraska Young Artist Award activities on April 6. Fifty-seven juniors will take part in an awards ceremony on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. They will receive a certificate and gift and will have a chance to speak with students and faculty at the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

Priefert has been on the Conestoga Honor Roll many times for her successful work in the classroom. She is involved in basketball, dance and soccer at the school.

Priefert said she begins creating each piece of art with an open mind about what it will eventually look like. That willingness to try new ideas and experiment with different concepts has helped her unlock successful outcomes in Conestoga’s art room.

“Usually, my art projects are based on random ideas that could have been sparked from anything,” Priefert said. “I usually take a general concept and run with it, rather than basing projects on personal experiences. Although, basing a project off of a personal experience is something that I would like to try.

“Fulfilling ideas is the hardest part of the process, but it is cool to be able to create them in real life.”

