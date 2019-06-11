PLATTSMOUTH – The Rev. Timothy Danek, assistant pastor at Plattsmouth’s Church of the Holy Spirit, is leaving.
He has been reassigned by the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln to serve a similar position at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City. Danek will also teach church history at Lourdes Central Catholic High School there, he said.
His last day at the Plattsmouth church is next Monday.
Danek was recognized for his services to the church at social gatherings following last Sunday’s Masses.
Danek came to the local church last September after serving as assistant pastor at Lincoln’s St. Peter’s Parish.
“This is my first experience of a parish outside of Lincoln,” Danek said last Friday evening. “Smaller communities are very good, very welcoming people who are very parish-centered.”
Danek described the Holy Spirit parish as having a membership always willing to volunteer time for the benefit of the church.
“They take a lot of ownership,” he said. “They take matters into their own hands.”
He was one of many area Catholics who attended the 100th anniversary of the founding of the local Knights of Columbus organization.
“He’s young and energetic,” Knights member Harlan Seyfer said of Danek. “He’ll be missed.”
The Rev. Gary Gross has been named to be his replacement, Danek said.