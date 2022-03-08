Primaries to be held in various races

PLATTSMOUTH – The filing deadline for most political offices has passed and now it’s on to the May 10 primary.

There will be four primaries for Cass County offices, according to the county’s election office. (Primaries need to be held when there are at least two people of the same political party running for the same office.)

The primary winners will then move on to the general election on Nov. 8.

The four county offices having a primary and their candidates are:

County Sheriff – Robert Sorenson and Lawrence Burke, both Republicans.

Clerk of the District Court – Brook McConnaughey and Vicki Dehne, both Republicans.

Board of Commissioners, District 2 – Ron Nolte, Ed Utterback and Taylor Boyle, all Republicans.

Board of Commissioners, District 3 – Jim Peterson (incumbent) and Alexander Degarmo, both Republicans.

Primaries for the First Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will be held in both parties.

Five Republicans, including incumbent Jeff Fortenberry, are running, while two Democrats are seeking that seat.

Besides Fortenberry, those running on the GOP side are Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely, John Glen Weaver and Mike Flood.

The Democratic Party primary will involve Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual Zakaria.

On the state level, a primary in both parties will be held concerning the governor’s race.

There are nine Republicans who have filed their candidacy for that position.

They are Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Theresa Thibodeau, Jim Pillen, Troy Wentz, Charles W. Herbster and Breland Ridenour.

The two Democrats seeking that position are Carol Blood and Roy A. Harris.

Three Republicans are running for secretary of state. They are Bob Evnen (incumbent), Rex Schroder and Robert Borer.

Three Republicans are running for state treasurer. They are John Murante (incumbent), Paul Anderson and Katrina Tomsen.

Two Republicans are seeking the position of attorney general. They are Jennifer Hicks and Mike Hilgers.

Though it’s a non-partisan race, there will still need to be a primary for the District 2 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

There are four candidates and the top two finishers will move on to the general election, the county’s election office said.

The four candidates are Robert Clements (incumbent), Sarah J. Slattery, Janet Chung and Schuyler Windham.

There is still time to file candidacy papers for those interested in running for a seat on a village board or on the county’s weed control board, the election office said.

“They are only on the general election ballot,” said Linn Moore, county election commissioner.

The filing deadline for incumbents on these boards is July 15 and August 1 for non-incumbents, she said.

