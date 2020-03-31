Primary election could bring high turnout

PLATTSMOUTH – In past primary elections, only 25 percent or so of Cass County voters took part.
This year’s primary could make that figure a thing of the past, according to the county’s election commissioner.
“I have a feeling we’ll have more than 25 percent,” said Linn Moore. “I think we’ll have more people voting.”
For the first time that she’s aware of, the election office has been sending out cards to all of the 16,000 estimated county registered voters to tell them about early voting, Moore said.
“We are encouraging people to vote early,” Moore said.
Obviously, this is in response to the COVID-19 crisis, she added.
“We’re trying to find ways for the amount of people who normally vote at the polls to be less,” Moore said.
Already about 3,000 people have requested early ballots, she said.
“When you bring it to their front door, it (voting) becomes more of an interest,” Moore said.
May 1 is the last day voters can request an early ballot.
Nevertheless, voters can still cast their ballots at the polls on primary day, May 12, as announced last week by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Cass County has 30 precincts at 28 locations, Moore said.
Safety precautions against the COVID-19 virus are being made for that day, said Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
“We have purchased hygienic kits with protective mask, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to keep our poll workers and voters safe,” he said.
For those interested in serving as a poll worker in Cass County, go to www.cassne.org, then go to the Election Department for more information.
