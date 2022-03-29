Program brings medical training to rural areas

MURRAY – “Austin” was on the ground withering in pain after being ejected from a car accident.

Area rescue personnel quickly arrived on the scene to offer help.

“My left side of my chest hurts. Can you do something for me?” Austin asks. “My left thigh also hurts.”

Nearby, “Hal” had an asthma attack and was seeking help, also.

“I’m really having a hard time breathing,” he said.

Austin and Hal aren’t actual people, but sophisticated patient simulators that can talk, breathe, have heartbeats and react to medications.

They came to the Murray Fire Station on Monday evening as part of the University of Nebraska Medical Center Simulation in Motion Program.

The staff of this program travel around the state in a 44-foot-long truck to provide state-of-the-art training to enhance lifesaving skills for emergency medical service organizations and health professionals, particularly at rural hospitals.

The trucks feature a simulated emergency room and ambulance with mock drugs and medical supplies, as well as the high-tech, computerized patient simulators.

In the truck’s control room, staff can program medical and trauma scenarios with the simulators with audio and video recording and playback capabilities for feedback. Vital signs of the patient simulators are displayed on heart monitors and defibrillators.

“We try to make it a positive learning environment,” said Phillip Oelschlager, lead trainer for the program’s southeast region. “They train as a team, they can train together.”

Oelschlager was joined by James Staab, lead trainer in the central region.

“We provide two hours (of training) to everybody,” Staab said.

Monday was the program’s first trip to Murray, Oelschlager said.

About 20 first responders from Murray and Avoca participated in groups of five.

While one group assessed the needs of the car accident mannequin they named “Austin,” another helped the asthmatic young boy they called “Hal.”

During that time, Staab and Oelschlager were in the center control room watching the students at work, plus offering advice.

“We’re looking for accuracy, doing a good assessment, good patient care,” Oelschlager said.

At the end, both trainers said the students did a great job in treating their patients.

And, the students enjoyed it.

“This is so cool,” said Rhett Stewart, a Murray volunteer.

“It’s pretty realistic to feel and hear these things,” added Alan Brummel, also of Murray.

Since this program began in August of 2017, some 9,000 individuals have been trained in this manner, Oelschlager said.

“I thought it was wonderful,” said Sandy Lewis of Murray, who is also the president of the Nebraska Emergency Medical Services Association. “It gives free education for smaller departments. A lot of knowledge was learned on Monday night.”

Perhaps Oelschlager said it best about the purpose of this program.

“If we make a mistake here, more than likely we won’t make a mistake in real life.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.