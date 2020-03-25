Program to get out of poverty discussed in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Roger Howard saw a figure on the number of people living at or below the poverty level in the Omaha area totaling 100,000.
He didn’t like it at all.
“It was completely unacceptable,” he said during a visit to Plattsmouth.
Howard is the volunteer CEO of Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty, which has helped hundreds of people improve their lives and get off government assistance over the past few years, he said.
“It really helps the whole community when people are self-sufficient and paying taxes,” he said.
Howard promoted this program for possible implementation here to a group of interested individuals at the VFW headquarters recently.
“I thought there was good support for this program,” he said.
There also seems to be a need for this kind of program here, according to local spokeswoman Elly Biederman.
In 2017, according to her research, poverty in Cass County was about 6 percent and just under 10 percent in Plattsmouth. And, about 40 percent of the children in Plattsmouth were eligible for free or reduced price lunches. That worked out to just over 200 students in the elementary school, she said.
“It’s a fairly high rate,” added Howard.
Bridges Out of Poverty offers a 10-week program of classes in which its students learn life skills such as time management, problem solving, goal setting, building social capital, role of language, negotiation, personal financial management and mental models to better understand poverty, middle class and wealth, Howard said.
But, it doesn’t end there. Bridges also features Staying Ahead classes for keeping graduates connected for life-long learning and giving back by offering continuing education and mentoring for personal and professional growth.
This program has seen a 94 percent graduation rate with graduates seeing their net income increased by $1,500 in the first year, plus their debts reduced, Howard said.
Bridges is offering classes throughout Omaha, Council Bluffs and Sarpy County, Howard said. Approximately 400 people have graduated from this program in the first two-and-a-half years of its existence, he added.
There are more than 100 community partner organizations offering referrals and sharing resources.
“Eventually we want to graduate 2,500 individuals per year in the metro,” he said.
Biederman, who attended the meeting, seemed excited about the potential of this program.
“First, Roger Howard strikes me as an authentic and caring person, who really does want to help people out of poverty,” she said. “I love the idea that this program makes use of small group learning in which all group members are believed to have something worth offering.”
Four people signed up to be a part of the steering committee for a Bridges Out of Poverty program in Plattsmouth from that meeting, Biederman said.
“We need support from employers, monetary investors, facilitators and students,” she said.
