Program to get out of poverty discussed in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Roger Howard saw a figure on the number of people living at or below the poverty level in the Omaha area totaling 100,000.

He didn’t like it at all.

“It was completely unacceptable,” he said during a visit to Plattsmouth.

Howard is the volunteer CEO of Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty, which has helped hundreds of people improve their lives and get off government assistance over the past few years, he said.

“It really helps the whole community when people are self-sufficient and paying taxes,” he said.

Howard promoted this program for possible implementation here to a group of interested individuals at the VFW headquarters recently.

“I thought there was good support for this program,” he said.

There also seems to be a need for this kind of program here, according to local spokeswoman Elly Biederman.

In 2017, according to her research, poverty in Cass County was about 6 percent and just under 10 percent in Plattsmouth. And, about 40 percent of the children in Plattsmouth were eligible for free or reduced price lunches. That worked out to just over 200 students in the elementary school, she said.

