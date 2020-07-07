Progress continues for wastewater reopening, Memorial Park to get a little bigger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The return of service by the Plattsmouth wastewater treatment plant is getting closer all the time.

“Things are progressing,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant. “They are on track to be completed in late September or early October.”

Meanwhile, the city’s Memorial Park is going to get a little bigger.

Those were two action items taken by the City Council on Monday evening.

Concerning the wastewater plant, the council approved a payment of $373,859 to Building Crafts, Inc. for its continuing work in repairing the flood-damaged plant.

This was the fourth in a series of payments to that company for its services and represents the completion of 54 percent of the company’s contract.

The contract includes ongoing site restoration work, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems. Necessary equipment and materials have been procured and deliveries have been scheduled, Perry told the council.

The council also approved the transfer of two acres of land on the east end of Memorial Park from the Douglas Duey Trust.