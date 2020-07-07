Progress continues for wastewater reopening, Memorial Park to get a little bigger

PLATTSMOUTH – The return of service by the Plattsmouth wastewater treatment plant is getting closer all the time.
“Things are progressing,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant. “They are on track to be completed in late September or early October.”
Meanwhile, the city’s Memorial Park is going to get a little bigger.
Those were two action items taken by the City Council on Monday evening.
Concerning the wastewater plant, the council approved a payment of $373,859 to Building Crafts, Inc. for its continuing work in repairing the flood-damaged plant.
This was the fourth in a series of payments to that company for its services and represents the completion of 54 percent of the company’s contract.
The contract includes ongoing site restoration work, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems. Necessary equipment and materials have been procured and deliveries have been scheduled, Perry told the council.
The council also approved the transfer of two acres of land on the east end of Memorial Park from the Douglas Duey Trust.
The late civic leader had bequeathed that land to the city. City officials looked at the property and determined it was not buildable without an expensive extension of utilities making a return on investment minimal at best.
There will be some cleanup to do, but the land is currently a place where residents are storing junk, said Erv Portis, city administrator.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, "This way we can keep it mowed and keep it looking nice. It will be a nice addition to the park. Doug Duey did a lot for this community and he continues to do so even after his death."
In other business, the council approved the start of some street improvements this year. The city’s 2020 Street Repair and Overlay Project includes the removal and replacement of deteriorating concrete pavement/curbing prior to the milling and asphalt overlay operations. Main Street between Seventh and 17th streets is a part of this project. So is Fifth Street around First Avenue, as well as portions of Washington and Webster, the council was told.
A base bid estimate of $228,625 was provided. The council approved July 28 as the bid date for this project.
