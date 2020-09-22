Project seeks happy trails for bikers

OMAHA – The MoPac Trail is part of a large walk/bike trail system stretching 225 miles from Marysville, Kan., through Beatrice, Lincoln, Omaha and across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge into Iowa.
It’s a popular trail, which includes a weekly Nacho Run from Lincoln to Eagle.
However, there’s a gap of some 9.5 miles that MoPac users have to navigate on gravel roads in the heart of Cass County, causing confusion for some users on where to return to the actual trail.
It’s hoped that a recent project may have now eliminated such concerns.
“We’re trying to find a way to get riders between the two points even though it’s not a trail,” said Julie Harris, spokeswoman for Bike Walk Nebraska.
The MoPac Alliance, a coalition of Nebraska bicycle and trail advocacy organizations, has completed a joint project with the installation of kiosks and wayfinding signage along that gap.
The kiosks have been installed at two points on MoPac Trail - at the existing eastbound trailhead near South Bend, and where the westbound trail resumes near Wabash, according to Harris.
Information on these kiosks include a map for users on how to get back to the actual trail while traveling along the county roads, as well as tips for safe riding on gravel roads and points of interest along the way.
There are also 14 wayfinding signs guiding the riders through this gap.
The county’s Board of Commissioners approved this project earlier this year and staff from the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District assisted in the placement of the kiosks.
Funding was supplied by Bike Walk Nebraska, Great Plains Trails Network and the Nebraska Trails Foundation.
“We’ve received positive response on social media,” Harris said of the project.
Besides offering a guide for walkers and bikers along these county roads, it’s also a way of promoting bicycle tourism, she said.
“Cass County is a beautiful place to explore and see,” Harris said.
Paul Zillig, Lower Platte South NRD general manager, added, “The NRD appreciates the work of the MoPac Alliance and Cass County for approving the improved signage for the route. The signs will be an improvement for both trail users and the local citizens.”
