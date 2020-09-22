Project seeks happy trails for bikers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA – The MoPac Trail is part of a large walk/bike trail system stretching 225 miles from Marysville, Kan., through Beatrice, Lincoln, Omaha and across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge into Iowa.

It’s a popular trail, which includes a weekly Nacho Run from Lincoln to Eagle.

However, there’s a gap of some 9.5 miles that MoPac users have to navigate on gravel roads in the heart of Cass County, causing confusion for some users on where to return to the actual trail.

It’s hoped that a recent project may have now eliminated such concerns.

“We’re trying to find a way to get riders between the two points even though it’s not a trail,” said Julie Harris, spokeswoman for Bike Walk Nebraska.

The MoPac Alliance, a coalition of Nebraska bicycle and trail advocacy organizations, has completed a joint project with the installation of kiosks and wayfinding signage along that gap.

The kiosks have been installed at two points on MoPac Trail - at the existing eastbound trailhead near South Bend, and where the westbound trail resumes near Wabash, according to Harris.