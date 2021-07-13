Projects focus on keeping county beautiful

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a spot in Plattsmouth that’s cleaner now.

The staff of Makovicka Physical Therapy, 16385 Westside Drive, on July 1 partnered with Keep Cass County Beautiful and ‘Adopted- a-Spot’ for cleanup near their clinic. The location stretches from Oak Hill Road to First Avenue west of U.S. Highway 75.

“It is a business interested in keeping their area clean,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director.

For nearly three hours, beginning at 11 a.m., the staff picked up litter in that area filling seven trash bags, said Katy Hackworth, company spokeswoman.

The employees plan to pick up their adopted spot several times a year, she said.

Keep Cass County Beautiful’s mission is to inspire and educate individuals to take daily actions to improve and beautify their community environment. They want to create a community where everyone enjoys a clean, green and beautiful place to live, work and play.