Proper handling of gas and diesel products is important, PVFD says

PLATTSMOUTH – Be careful when handling gas or diesel, a Plattsmouth firefighter urged the public.

Some people haven’t been, and that’s dangerous to themselves, to others, and frustrating to firefighters, said Bob Heckman.

“Only use approved gas and diesel cans,” Heckman said. “I was extremely upset seeing people using plastic bags and Tupperware containers. One even put gas in a grocery sack and when it started to leak, the person just put another bag over it. Ziplock bags are also not made for gas or diesel. Several vehicles have caught fire using wrong containers.”

Everyone dealing with gas and diesel products need to use common sense, he said.

“To avoid a tragedy, think before you act. Think about those around you who may be affected by your unsafe acts. This is a big safety issue.”

