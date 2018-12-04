PLATTSMOUTH – Marvin Vogler, who lived on the rural Louisville property that was raided recently for an illegal cockfighting incident, was found dead late Tuesday morning, possibly from suicide, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Vogler’s body was found in an open, snow-covered field about a quarter of a mile southeast of his residence shortly before noon Tuesday, Sheriff Bill Brueggemann said. Among the items found by the body were an empty pill bottle and a drinking glass, the sheriff said. Also found was Vogler’s cell phone that quit operating at 1:05 a.m. Monday morning.
“It appears to be a possible suicide, but the investigation continues into the details leading up to the death,” Brueggemann said.
Vogler lived with his mother on a farm on Nebraska Highway 50 south of Louisville, the sheriff said.
On Nov. 24, authorities on a tip raided the Vogler property and arrested 32 people on numerous charges concerning cockfighting. Some were arrested inside the barn where the incident occurred, while others were caught later after running from the scene.
More than 180 birds were confiscated and taken to the Nebraska Humane Society for possible evidence concerning those charges.
Numerous birds were found dead at the scene.
According to authorities, Vogler told them he had no knowledge of what was occurring in the barn.
There were no charges filed about Vogler.
According to Brueggemann, Vogler was
last seen at his residence Sunday evening around 9:30 p.m.
However, Vogler never arrived at his job Monday morning, which was unusual, Brueggemann said, and after their own search, family members reported him missing.
Vogler’s vehicle and his wallet were found at his residence, though his cell phone was missing, the sheriff said. On Tuesday morning, the county’s Emergency Management unit brought in its drone to aid in the search, he added. Shortly before noon, the drone spotted what appeared to be a body in an open, snow-covered field a quarter of a mile southeast of the residence, Brueggemann said. The body was later identified as Vogler, he said. The Cass County Attorney’s office has ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, the sheriff said.
Meanwhile, some of the 32 people arrested in the case will have their preliminary hearings on Dec. 13 in Cass County Court, while others will have theirs on Dec. 20, according to County Attorney S. Colin Palm. Others have waived their hearings and will be bound over to Cass County District Court for arraignment, he said.