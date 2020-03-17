Proposal would turn old high school into apartments

The council approved a forgivable loan of $700,000 with the stipulation that the MDX firm secures those state tax credits and other funding applications.

A construction timeline was not mentioned at the meeting. However, Lambert said all the funding pieces could be in place within six months.

“I think it is great news for the community,” he said of the project. “It’s dear to the hearts of many citizens of Plattsmouth.”

In other business, the council approved two residents to sit on the city’s three-member Cemetery Board, which oversees operation at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The council approved Bernard Boyle to serve a three-year term and Cindy Fuller to serve two years. They were recommended by the mayor, who said he is still interviewing applicants for the third seat.

On a related matter, Portis announced that seven signs stating the rules of the cemetery have been installed and workers will begin removing gravesite decorations next week.

Therefore, people who have placed decorations by gravestones need to remove them this week, Portis said.

“If you have items, please get them out this week,” he said. “We have a lot of Christmas decorations on the ground.”

The council also approved Lambert’s recommendation on the reappointment of Dave Steinkrueger, Brian Harvey, Russ Kathol and Charles Jones to the city’s Economic Development Application Review Committee, and the reappointment of George Eledge to the Plattsmouth Housing Authority.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0