Proposal would turn old high school into apartments

PLATTSMOUTH – There could new life for the old school.
A development firm, MDX Investments, L.L.C. of Omaha, has come forward with plans to renovate the former Plattsmouth High School at 814 Main St. into apartments.
The announcement was made at Monday evening’s City Council meeting, which brought optimism from city officials concerning this long vacant structure.
“We’ve been working to find a developer,” said City Administrator Erv Portis, who has inspected the facility many times over the years.
“With each visit I see further deterioration,” he said.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It means so much to so many people.”
The proposed development would include 25 one- and two-bedroom apartments in the existing building, and 16 two- and three-bedroom apartments on the former parking lot north and east of the building.
“They are a good reliable company,” Lambert said of MDX. “It’s a good group of noted names.”
The developer estimates the total development cost will be approximately $9,823,361, and has submitted an application to seek affordable housing tax credits from the state.
However, to receive those credits is dependent, in part, on gaining a loan commitment from the City of Plattsmouth.
The council approved a forgivable loan of $700,000 with the stipulation that the MDX firm secures those state tax credits and other funding applications.
A construction timeline was not mentioned at the meeting. However, Lambert said all the funding pieces could be in place within six months.
“I think it is great news for the community,” he said of the project. “It’s dear to the hearts of many citizens of Plattsmouth.”
In other business, the council approved two residents to sit on the city’s three-member Cemetery Board, which oversees operation at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The council approved Bernard Boyle to serve a three-year term and Cindy Fuller to serve two years. They were recommended by the mayor, who said he is still interviewing applicants for the third seat.
On a related matter, Portis announced that seven signs stating the rules of the cemetery have been installed and workers will begin removing gravesite decorations next week.
Therefore, people who have placed decorations by gravestones need to remove them this week, Portis said.
“If you have items, please get them out this week,” he said. “We have a lot of Christmas decorations on the ground.”
The council also approved Lambert’s recommendation on the reappointment of Dave Steinkrueger, Brian Harvey, Russ Kathol and Charles Jones to the city’s Economic Development Application Review Committee, and the reappointment of George Eledge to the Plattsmouth Housing Authority.